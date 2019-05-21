Frustration at delay of grass cutting works in Limerick estates

A SENIOR council official has confirmed the local authority’s grass-cutting programme has been delayed across the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District after a private contractor withdrew its services at short notice.

Director of Service Caroline Curley was responding to questions from members at the final meeting of the Municipal District before the local elections.

Raising the delay, Cllr Adam Teskey said the length of grass in certain areas was embarrassing. “There are some housing estates which have yet to see a mower,” he said adding he has already cut his own grass five or six times.

Cllr Emmett O’Brien said Foynes is “completely overgrown” while Cllr Richard O’Donoghue questioned the quality of some of the cutting which has been done – specifically in Ballingarry.

Cllr Stephen Keary agreed there are some areas that “look desperate” while Cllr Kevin Sheahan said people should not get over-excited. ”Last year we had no grass and a fodder crisis – how things can change,” he quipped.

We have delayed grass cutting in certain patches of Mungret Park to let the flowers provide valuable food for pollinators #BeeFriendlyLimerick #WorldBeeDay pic.twitter.com/lHrfjcy2st — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) May 20, 2019

Ms Curley confirmed the grass-cutting programme was initially delayed to assist bees to pollinate and that it was further delayed when a private contractor “withdrew at the last minute” necessitating the appointment of a second contractor.