Limerick council buys Kilmallock Business Park but are tight-lipped on price

LIMERICK City and County Council has purchased Kilmallock Business Park from Shannon Properties, Cllr Mike Donegan announced.

“It opens up the opportunity to develop and market the business park to attract new companies and entrepreneurs to provide much needed jobs locally,” said the Kilmallock-based councillor.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council confirmed that they have agreed to purchase the park located adjacent to Cahill’s Homevalue Hardware on the Bruree road out of Kilmallock.

However, as no contracts have been signed they remained tight-lipped on the price.

“The details are commercially sensitive,” said the spokesperson. The council spokesperson would say that they plan to promote the economic development of Kilmallock through the park.

Cllr Donegan said the council’s move is excellent news for the town and its future development.

“Following a number of meetings over the last two years with Shannon Properties, Limerick City and County Council, Local Enterprise Office and Innovate Limerick, I highlighted the need for economic development and a modern business park to market and attract companies and entrepreneurs to Kilmallock,” said Cllr Donegan, who regularly raised the subject at council meetings.

The Fianna Fail councillor said that while the current business owners in Kilmallock Business Park were paying rates and maintenance the park had “fallen into disrepair over the past couple of years”.

“It needs to be maintained and improved for the existing businesses and to make it more attractive for companies to locate there. The services are poor enough. They only had standard broadband. I’ve been trying to get fibre broadband for years,” said Cllr Donegan.

Another advantage of the council purchasing the park is increased marketing, he says

“There was nobody promoting it or marketing it which I’m sure Limerick City and County Council will do. We have to make it attractive and competitive.

“We can help out locally through Kilmallock Town Traders, Kimallock Partnership and enterprise centre to promote the vacant properties,” said Cllr Donegan.

Horses grazing at the back of the park was an eye-sore for business owners bringing clients to Kilmallok.

Cllr Donegan wished to thank Limerick City and County Council, Innovate Limerick and the Local Enterprise Office for their assistance and ongoing support.

He said the good news of the council agreeing to purchase Kilmallock Business Park comes on top of Kilmallock Medical Campus opening in the coming weeks.

“It is another boon for the area and will provide better facilities and services in a medical capacity to locals,” said Cllr Donegan.