Limerick Tunnel closed due to over-height vehicle

Limerick Tunnel | Picture: Adrian Butler

PART OF the Limerick Tunnel has been closed due to an over-height vehicle this Monday morning. 

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the obstruction has forced the north bore tunnel to close between the Dock Road and Coonagh. 

The incident occurred shortly after 10am. 

“Otherwise, there are no major delays around Limerick city centre,” AA Roadwatch has assured motorists. 