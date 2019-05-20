Limerick Tunnel closed due to over-height vehicle

PART OF the Limerick Tunnel has been closed due to an over-height vehicle this Monday morning.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the obstruction has forced the north bore tunnel to close between the Dock Road and Coonagh.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am.

Over-Height Vehicle on Limerick Tunnel between J2-Dock Road and J3-Coonagh (North) Lanes affected: North Bore Tunnel closed (20-May 10:11) https://t.co/kt5EM5opsR — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) May 20, 2019

“Otherwise, there are no major delays around Limerick city centre,” AA Roadwatch has assured motorists.