Limerick candidate urges feasibility study to improve bus transport links

GREEN Party northside candidate Brian Leddin has urged council to commission a feasibility study into establishing a Local Link minibus service to improve transport links in the city.

Local Link services are part and parcel of rural areas in the county – and now the city man wants them introduced in the urban area.

“We have areas of the city that are under-served by public transport. For example the Mill Road area in Corbally has no public transport service and it is too far, especially for elderly residents, to walk to the nearest bus service.” the candidate noted.

He believes these services can link up to existing mainline services, and operate in a feeder fashion.​