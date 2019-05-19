Secret art sale featuring work of Limerick artists to raise vital funds for charity

TWENTY two Limerick artists have submitted their masterpieces to Cork’s first Incognito secret art sale, writes Rory O’Connor.

With queues for Incognito’s Dublin sale beginning at 4.30am and paintings sold on a first come, first served basis, the dawn chorus won’t fall on deaf ears outside the Lavit Gallery Cork on Friday and Saturday May 17 and 18. It is set to be the countries biggest art sale with 2,600 pieces going for auction.

Each postcard-sized piece will be €50, with the twist being that the artist is not revealed until after the purchase is made, meaning some people end up with paintings worth much more than they are paying. All eyes will be peeled for artworks by well-known artists such as Paul Costelloe and Abigail O’Brien and one lucky shopper will pick up a valuable piece created by U2 frontman Bono!

The Jack and Jill foundation are the beneficiaries of the sale, with last year’s event, held in Dublin, raising €95,000, with every €16 raised funding one hour of home nursing care for over 340 children who are under Jack & Jill’s wing today, with 15 Limerick-based families currently receiving care. William Fry are also a key contributor, who have donated €100,000 over the last three years.

The artworks can be viewed on www.Incognito.com in the days leading up to the sales with a preview day taking place on May 16.