Mourinho manages a big win for County Limerick farmers

THE RYAN “Lukes” really do have the special one.

Sliabh Felim Mourinho sold for the Irish Limousin highest price of 2019 when he went for €11,000 in Roscrea Mart on Saturday. Mourinho is an outstanding son of the highly regarded Kaprico Eravelle.

Bred in Cappamore, by Sean Ryan, Mourinho was born in August 2017 to the homebred Bavardage daughter Sliabh Felim Jenny. He was named by Sean’s Manchester Utd supporting son James when things were going better for the Portugese manager. The second son of Jenny to come to market - he outshone his brother’s achievement of last year when Sliabh Felim Leo was tapped out as champion and sold for the Tullamore sale highest price of €5,000.

Mourinho was Larry Crilly’s, show judge, pick as reserve senior champion – the champion also coming from the same class. He caught the eye of several discerning bidders, with his eventual buyer being Ian Nimmo of the noted Maraiscote herd in Scotland. Mourinho, along with being very eye-catching, also boasted five star ratings in almost all traits coupled with a muscle score of 139 and a skeletal score of 118.

Sean and the Ryan family are very well known and highly regarded cattle breeders. The family run a suckler herd in Dromsally. All the family are involved in the day to day farming – Sean’s wife Aoife and their three children Megan, James and Grace, along with Sean’s parents Paddy and Peggy. Paddy is a Cappamore Show legend and all are looking forward to August 17.

On behalf of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, Anne Curtin, PRO, congratulated the Ryan family and wished them continued success with their Sliabh Felim herd.