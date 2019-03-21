Limerick woman announces engagement to Kilkenny All-Star

LIMERICK woman and former Miss Ireland contender Niamh de Brun has announced her engagement to Kilkenny All-Star TJ Reid this week.

Taking to Instagram, Niamh posted a picture of the well-known couple sharing a glass of bubbly, saying: “I said yes”.

Sharing the same image on Instagram, TJ said: “Let the celebrations continue. Cheers to my wife to be”.

View this post on Instagram I said yes @tjreid12 ❤️ A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Mar 20, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

Niamh was crowned Miss Kilkenny in 2017, and represented the Cats at the Miss Ireland competition that year.

TJ Reid, considered hurling royalty, is a three-time All-Star hurler, has won seven All-Ireland senior hurling title with Kilkenny, and has four All-Ireland club medals with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks.

On Sunday, TJ brought home the All-Ireland senior hurling club title with Ballyhale.

View this post on Instagram Champagne for breakfast Still in shock #Happy #Engaged A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Mar 21, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

TJ was also hurler of the year in 2015.

This Thursday morning, Niamh took to Instagram and said: “Champagne for breakfast. Still in shock.”

The daughter of former Ardscoil Rís principal Bríd de Brún, and Seán de Brún, the head of Irish, Literacy, and Maths Education in Mary Immaculate College, Niamh has three siblings: Caoimhe, Bríd and Pádraig.