Application plan published for €180m Opera proposal in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has formally announced its intention to seek approval to start work on the €180m Project Opera scheme.

As the ribbon was being cut on another big office development in the shape of Gardens International this week, council chief executive Conn Murray confirmed the planning application for the transformational project is set to be lodged.

And a notice in our sister newspaper, The Leader has revealed detailed plans for the scheme, with the council set to seek planning permission from An Bord Pleanala.

The mixed use scheme, it can be revealed, will be spread over almost 54,000 square metres and will see a 14-storey landmark office building, with a 15th storey also providing for an enclosed plant room.

A six-storey development will replace the existing car park at the corner of Michael Street and Ellen Street, and this will see offices, retail and cafe or restaurant use at ground level.

A five storey building at the corner of Patrick Street and Ellen Street will see a 57-room aparthotel. Meanwhile, there will also be 13 new apartments for permanent occupancy built in total, and ​a further three residential units.

The former Quin’s Pub on Ellen Street is set to become a licensed bar and restaurant, while a multi-million euro new library complex will be located at the heart of the scheme.

While there will be 155 car parking spaces, there will be 495 cycle spaces.

Speaking at the opening of Gardens International, Mr Noonan described Project Opera as being the “magnum opus” of the multi-million euro Limerick 2030 transformational plan.

However, he urged the private sector to also step in.

“The state and local authority alone will not be able to fulfil the dream we have for our city,” he said.

“As well as the private sector becoming the tenants of these fine buildings, I think private sector money needs to be involved in the development as well, as the city continues to develop,” the former minister added.

Gardens International, formerly a post office building has been redeveloped over the last five years, after initial plans fell victim to the recession.

Now, it is ready for occupation with its first tenant, the aircraft leasing firm Nordic Aviation Capital set to move in the coming weeks.

“The building has 52% of it let at this moment in time, and we are in very strong negotiations to rent out the rest of the building, bringing it up to 96% occupancy,” said David Conway, who heads up the Limerick Twenty Thirty company, the council vehicle charged with delivery of the project.

“That’s how strong the market is, and we are very proud of that,” he added.

Measuring 112,000 square foot, Gardens International could be home to 600 staff members.

It’s seen as a striking example of old meets new, mixing the architecture of the early 19th century Roches Hanging Gardens which included rooftop gardens of exotic fruits, and the Mercantile Building, with a gleaming new build.

Council boss Mr Murray said since he took the helm in 2012, the local authority has “challenged traditional ways of doing business and emerged as a strong, national and international award winning authority”.

Referencing Winston Churchill, he added: “This is not the beginning, it is not the end, but it is the end of the beginning.”

You can see a video tour of the Gardens International site here