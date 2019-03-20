WATCH: See inside Limerick's new state-of-the-art Gardens International complex

LIMERICK Twenty Thirty has released a video that gives an inside look at the city centre's new state-of-the-art Gardens International project.

Following an 18-month development and €17.6m investment, the Henry Street complex was launched by former Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr James Collins this Tuesday afternoon.

The 112,000 square foot development, which will open shortly, is the largest building project in Limerick city centre recent years.

Mayor Collins described the project as a "motif for a new Limerick. We’ve built the very best because we want to attract the best. It’s a build that respectfully and brilliantly merges old and new. It has raised the bar, created a remarkable new structure and standard here in the centre of Limerick."

Deputy Noonan said it was an "important and proud day" for Limerick.

Limerick Twenty Thirty Denis Brosnan chairperson: “We made a commitment to the people of Limerick when we launched Limerick Twenty Thirty in 2016 that we would transform idle and disused sites in the city into world class locations for jobs and investment. Gardens International today shows that we do what we say. Over half of it is already taken, the remainder is very close to being finalised and we’re moving already onto other sites. We’ve started as we mean to go on so this is an exciting time, a time of opportunity and promise for Limerick Twenty Thirty, for Limerick and the region.”

Council CEO Conn Murray said that the local authority will lodge a planning application for the development of Limerick Twenty Thirty's flagship Project Opera.

"[This] will be the single most important project for this region in decades and includes a number of iconic new buildings, not least the new Revenue building. The 46,000 sq metre site will, on top of this magnificent development unveiled today, bring Limerick to a new level, enabling it to compete on an international stage like never before.”

Said Limerick Twenty Thirty CEO David Conway: “It’s a statement about the ambition of this city today and the ambition that Limerick Twenty Thirty is tasked with delivering on.”