Limerick’s eco-warriors raise money for Milford Hospice

THE work of a group of learners set to become the eco-warriors and food growers of tomorrow has been showcased at an event in Southill.

Tait House has played host to a special course in horticulture, with the programme covering modules like growing vegetables and fruit, plant growing and maintenance as well as health and safety and personal development modules.

At an open day last week, those taking part in the course sold potted seedlings, and in turn helped generate over €400 for cancer charity Milford Hospice.

Tutor Valerie O’Connor said the course again highlights the need for a greener Limerick.

“The question of where our food comes from is further and further from our lips as our relationship with what we eat has become so estranged. No longer are we digging potatoes from our gardens or picking apples from our trees – yet these are skills which can be so easily learned and they open doors to a new way of thinking,” she said.

The course runs every Tuesday and Wednesday and is open to new participants from Easter.

Telephone 085-840545 for more information.