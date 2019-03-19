Dog discovered in 'shocking condition' in Limerick dies after emergency treatment

A STRAY dog in “shocking condition” that was brought into the care of Limerick Animal Welfare (Law) has died despite emergency veterinary treatment at the weekend.

Law announced the passing of the stray dog, named Hope, after members of the public had raised €1,869 for its treatment.

Hope was “very matted and [had] some untreated injuries”, Law said on Facebook on St Patrick’s Day.

“The dog is so badly matted it is impossible to tell if it is male or female. The dog is being taken straight to the vets for emergency examination as she has collapsed and is not able to move,” it said on Sunday afternoon.

However, despite efforts to save Hope, the neglected dog died on Sunday night.

“Hope the dog found today collapsed and completely matted deserves justice for the amount of pain and suffering she has endured. This type of neglect should be prosecuted. Hope is matted with mud and twigs and debris. The mats are the size of an adults fist and the smell of her coat is putrid.”

A total of 131 people raised funds for Hope’s care.