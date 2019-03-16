Limerick pensioner fined over collision at garage

A PENSIONER who struck a car as she pulled into a petrol station near her home was fined €100 after she was convicted of driving “without reasonable consideration” for other road users.

Bridget O’Keeffe, 71, of Ballygrennan, Ballingarry was initially prosecuted for careless driving following the collision which happened at Chawke’s Cross garage near Granagh on April 7, 2018.

Inspector Andrew Lacey, who accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge, told Newcastle West Court that Ms O’Keefe’s Toyota Yaris car hit the passenger side of another vehicle as it was about to leave the filling station.

There were no serious injuries and no evidence was given in court of any serious damage being caused as a result of the accident.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said CCTV footage of the incident showed his client had to manoeuvre around a parked van as she turned into the forecourt from the main road.

This, he said, meant she had made “made the arc of her turn longer”.

After submitting a number of still images from the CCTV footage, he said Ms O’Keeffe has no previous convictions and is in receipt of the old age pension.

Noting the circumstances of the incident and Ms O’Keeffe’s previous good record, Judge Mary Larkin said she was willing to reduce the charge as proposed.

After recording a conviction under Section 51 (a) of the Road Traffic Act, she imposed a €100 fine.

As a consequence of the conviction, she will receive penalty points on her driver’s licence.