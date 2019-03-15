Limerick man Jim to lead St Patrick's Day parade in Arkansas

ONE Limerick native will be celebrating St. Patrick’s day from afar this year.

Jim Griffin is originally from Castletown, but moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lives with wife Vera, from Charleville in Cork in the 1980s.

Jim is a former vice president of the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas, who are running their 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this March 17.

Around 75 entries will be participating in the parade, among them will be marching bagpipe bands, Irish musicians and singers, Irish step dancers, Irish wolfhounds, clowns, decorated floats, international cultural groups, antique cars and, of course “Saint Patrick”, himself.

Eimear Fuller, president of the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas, spoke on the importance of the event in the Society’s calendar,

“The Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas parade committee have worked year-round to organise a unique family-friendly event that involves the citizens of Arkansas. This is our way to give back and say thank you to a community that has given our families so much. We invite everyone to wear your green and come downtown to join us for this day of fun,” said Ms. Fuller.

Jim and Vera are also among the founders of the society, which has over 100 active members.