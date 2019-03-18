Limerick schools get funding for safety works

WORK began this Monday on a €144,000 project to provide a new, safe, one-way system for dropping off and collecting pupils at St Fergus’ National School in Glin.

It is one of three school gate projects to be supported by Newcastle West Municipal District councillors.

The project got the all-clear last week with confirmation of a €70,000 loan from the Limerick Diocese and a contribution of €25,000 from the GMA discretionary roads fund controlled by local area councillors.

Welcoming the arrival of a digger at the school. Cllr John Sheahan, who was a member of the school’s parking committee, said: “This is one of the most important projects to be done in this area in the last number of years from a health and safety aspect.”

The issue of safety in dropping off and collecting pupils had been growing in urgency for some time, he added.

Last month, councillors asked management to look again at providing funds to three school gate safety projects: pedestrian crossings at Killoughteen NS and St Mary’s NS in Broadford and the set-down system in Glin.

Presentations from representatives the three schools involved, all reported in the Limerick Leader, had emphasised the health and safety aspects.

Last Wednesday, councillors agreed to give €35,000 to Killoughteen and €25,000 to Glin. A further €35,000 was earmarked for a pedestrian crossing outside Broadford NS, to be installed as part of a resurfacing of the road later this year. The total cost of the Broadford project was over €250,000, Cllr Seamus Browne said, and was important as the road was in bad condition in parts.

“I am delighted the pedestrian crossing is going ahead,” he said.

The pedestrian crossing at Killoughteen will be installed as part of a large-scale project to develop a school hall and parking across the road from the school.