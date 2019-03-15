Limerick councillor’s studies are brought to book

SINN Fein Limerick City East councillor Séighin Ó Ceallaigh is in the final stages of completing his first book on trade unionist Robert Byrne.

Cllr Ó Ceallaigh has put together a self-published tome on Robert Byrne and the Limerick Soviet, which will be launched in time for the centenary celebrations next month.

“I studied history at the University of Limerick, and as a Gaeilgeoir, it was something I’d always wanted to focus on.

“I’ve done a lot of research over the years and written various pieces of it. Now I am going for my first publication since graduating from college, and it’s the perfect person to do it on,” he said.

Byrne was a key player in the Limerick Soviet, in which martial law was established in the Treaty city.​

“It’s something I have looked at a lot in the past,” he said of the 100-page, 20,000-word book, which Cllr O'Ceallaigh will self-publish.

It will be launched on the day of Sinn Fein’s centenary commemoration for Robert Byrne on April 7, at 2pm in the Mechanics Institute, Hartstonge Street.