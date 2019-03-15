Limerick ‘mini’ scientists win Intel prize with smart initiative

Pupils of Scoil Ide in Corbally are celebrating after their victory in the Intel Mini Scientist Grand Final.

Ben Robinson, Lucia Hernandez, Aisling Farrell and Sean Culligan won a grant of €1,000 for their design of a Micro-bit Moisture Monitor which involved creating an automatic plant watering system.

The winning students used a Micro bit, a tiny programmable computer, to measure ion readings in soil samples in order to determine the level of water present in the soil and in turn activate, as needed, the automatic watering system. The system is environmentally friendly as it only waters the soil as needed and can be managed remotely.

Almost 8,000 students from schools in 18 counties took part in the event.

This year there were almost 2,500 projects exhibited as part of the Mini Scientist competition and the grand final brought together the top 23 projects from across the country.

The competition is designed to allow students to explore science with project based learning. Maynooth University hosted the finals this year.