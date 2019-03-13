Limerick company on point for third year in on the trot

A PLASSEY-based IT services and software company is on point for yet another prestigious award.

Action Point, ​based in the National Technology Park, has been named as one of Ireland’s best managed companies in the annual Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards for 2019.

The company, which was founded by University of Limerick graduates David Jeffreys and John Savage, was recognised at a gala awards dinner in Dublin.

Mr Jeffreys said: “Achieving this award for the third consecutive year is fantastic recognition for the wider Action Point team. The capabilities and dedication of the team, as well as the structures and processes in place within the company, have enabled our British expansion and allowed us to take on high-profile projects such as our recent announcement with Dubai-based motorsports organisation, The ATCUE.”

Deloitte partner Anya Cummins said: “The best managed companies process is a rigorous one, examining every facet of an organisation, and the bar is set high by our judging panel. As ever, the spread of companies, right around the country and across a number of industries, underlines the importance of Irish and Northern Irish companies to the economy and in the midst of economic uncertainty, technology disruption, an open competitive market and full employment, the continued strong performance of these businesses is admirable. In the current environment, it is important for this contribution to be recognised, supported and showcased.”

Tom Hayes, chief executive, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said: “It’s a challenging time for businesses in general, with the operating environment consistently and rapidly changing, due to technological developments, new ways of doing things, and challenges on the macroeconomic horizon. The Best Managed Companies this year have demonstrated that they can optimise each area of their business while always operating with an acute awareness of their environment, recognising the opportunities of expansion into global markets, in addition to strategic alliances and partnerships. I look forward to their continued growth.”

The judging panel was this year chaired by Frank Ryan, and he was joined by Shannon Group chairperson Rose Hynes, Deloitte chief executive Brendan Jennings, Tom Hayes, chief executive, Bank of Ireland corporate banking; Siobhan McAleer, commercial director at the IMI, and Feargal Mooney, former chief executive of HostelWorld.