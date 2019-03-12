Walk of remembrance planned in County Limerick for dearly departed loved ones

THE NEWTOWN cottage association has organised a moving walk in Clarina.

The group reconstructed an old hedge school from the ground up and featured on Nationwide for their community endeavours.

Their next project is a walk of remembrance on Bank Holiday Monday, March 18 at 2pm. Chairman of the association, Jim O’Farrell said the walk will be from the new school to the old one and on to the cottage. The meeting point is the resource centre in Ballybrown.

“Walkers are invited to bring a copy of a photograph of a dear, departed loved one and to place it on a remembrance board at the hedge school cottage, where teas and coffees will be served.

“A time capsule will be buried, along with the unveiling of a plaque to the Potter family, who donated the site on which the hedge school cottage stands,” said Jim, who praised the great work done by the organiser of the walk, Tony Guerin and his subcommittee who have done “Trojan work”.

The sponsored walk, in memory of those who were actively involved in local renovation projects, is also to raise funds for the upkeep of both the hedge school cottage and the sailor’s haggard in Newtown, Clarina. Starting time is 2pm at the Resource Centre, Ballybrown.

Sponsorship cards are available from committee members locally and on the day. All are welcome to what promises to be a very special community event on Bank Holiday Monday.