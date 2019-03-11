Missing bird: Canary flies coop and lands in Limerick's Clayton Hotel

THERE is an urgent call-out for the owner of a loose canary that has proven to be a bit of a hoot at the Clayton Hotel in Limerick city this Monday.

The bird, which has been tagged, arrived at the hotel balcony early in the morning and staff have been keeping it fed ever since in the hope that it will be claimed by an owner.

General manager Pat Reddan told the Limerick Leader that “it has been sitting here [on the balcony] all day” and it has been reported to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The canary appears to be as happy as a lark as the staff have been putting grains out for their new feathered friend.

But there is no touching as the canary has been ducking and diving if people get too close to it.

“We would love to be able to find the owner,” he said as Monday night expects to bring some not-so-tropical weather.