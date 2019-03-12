Holy grail hits cathedral: Liam MacCarthy cup hoisted high over Limerick

HURLING’S holy grail made a visit to another religious spot recently – St Mary’s Cathedral.

The Liam MacCarthy Cup was hoisted high above the 120-foot tower​ as it visited the Anglican cathedral, which marked its 850th anniversary just days after Limerick won the All-Ireland in Croke Park.

Students from the nearby St Mary’s National School provided the soundtrack to the day, singing Limerick, You're a Lady among other tunes.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, cathedral Dean Niall Sloane said: “Today is about welcoming the most famous object in Limerick at the moment, the Liam MacCarthy Cup into Limerick’s oldest building. We will be taking it to the top of the tower so it can see the Gaelic Grounds.”

And there was another first – as the western door of the cathedral was opened to welcome Liam MacCarthy.

“It's normally only opened for the Bishop, but we decided we would be a bit mischievous and open it for the cup and the students,” Mr Sloane explained.

“It was nice in the same year as we were celebrating an anniversary, another anniversary was made for the Limerick hurlers,” he said.

Mr Sloane had an unrivalled view when Limerick’s victorious hurlers returned home last summer, with the Cavan man able to witness the open-topped bus parade through the city from atop the tower.

“It was absolutely amazing. It brought the whole city and county together. Here at the cathedral, we were very fortunate that our bellringers came out and rang a peal of bells in celebration of the cup being brought home. Being up in the tower and watching the bus with the team going across the bridge was a very moving occasion,” he admitted.

David McNally, 10, from the Island Field, said: “I'm very excited to get to see the cup today! It's just great to be here."

Eight-year-old Paul Glasheen from the Lee Estate added: “I’m very excited and happy to be in the building and be able to sing in this building. I like this building, it's got a good history.”