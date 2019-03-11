Boy, 16, to face trial for violent attack on detective at Limerick laneway

A TEENAGE boy who is charged with robbing and assaulting an off-duty garda at a laneway in city centre is to face trial on indictment at the circuit court.

The 16-year-old is being prosecuted in relation to an incident at Augustinian Lane, off Roches Street at around 2.30am on December 12, 2018.

It is alleged he targeted the off-duty detective from the behind and took his iPhone 6, cigarettes and some loose change after “smashing” his head off a wall.

During a hearing under Section 75 of the Children’s Act, Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley said the Dublin-based detective sustained a concussion as well as serious facial injuries, including a broken nose. He was initially treated at UHL and subsequently attended the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin.

He said CCTV has been obtained as part of the investigation and that it will be alleged that after knocking the injured party onto the ground, the youth dragged him further into the laneway before going through his pockets.

”It was a targeted violent ambush,” said Detective Garda Coakely who said the injured party, who is more than six feet tall and aged in his 40s, has still not returned to work.

Sergeant Donal Cronin submitted the penalties which are open to the district court are not sufficent given the serious nature of the alleged offence.

“It’s an extremely serious case given the degree of force used. It was a sustained attack on a healthy adult male,” he said.

Solicitor John Herbert disagreed saying similar cases have been dealt with in the district court in the past. He also asked the court to retain jurisdiction given his client’s difficult background – details of which were outlined in court.

While expressing some sympathy for the defendant, Judge Marian O’Leary said she was refusing jurisdiction given the level of violence allegedly perpertrated.

The matter was adjourned to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.