Worker from Columbian coffee co-op visits Limerick for Fairtrade Fortnight

FAIRTRADE worker Sara Montoya, from a Fairtrade Coffee Co-op in Columbia, was the special guest for a Fairtrade Fortnight event in Limerick.

Sara joined Fairtrade supporters from across Limerick and Ireland for the annual initiative which features a programme of talks and community events aimed at promoting awareness of Fairtrade and certified products.

Speaking at the event in Dooradoyle, Sara outlined the success and benefits of the Fairtrade movement in Colombia and how important it is for people to think of Fairtrade products when shopping.

“This year's campaign ‘Create Fairtrade’ invites us all to use our imagination and create fair trade in our lives,” said Sara.

Young people from across Limerick city and county were also a focus of the event.

They displayed their posters, which they created to help change the way people think about trade and the products on our shelves. Also speaking at the event was Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler.

Fairtrade Fortnight concluded at the weekend,