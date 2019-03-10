Staff at Limerick hotel verbally abused by man who was refused alcohol after meal

A MAN who was aggressive and abusive towards staff at a County Limerick Hotel was fined €450 for public order offences.

Oskaras Pavydis, 45, who has an address at Arra View, Newcastle West pleaded guilty at the local court to a number of charges relating to an incident at the Longcourt House Hotel on October 16, last.

Superintendent John Deasy said gardai attended the hotel at around 9.30pm and that when they arrived they encountered the defendant in the reception area.

“He was very abusive, he was shouting and roaring. He was agitated and aggressive,” he said adding there were other members of the public in the hotel at the time.

Solicitor John Lynch said his client had eaten at the hotel earlier in the evening and had become angry when he was refused a drink having paid for his meal.

He told the court his client had a number of drinks with his meal but insisted he was “not highly intoxicated” and wanted to know why he was refused more alcohol.

He said Mr Pavydis had demanded to speak with a manager and that the gardai were contacted when he refused to leave the hotel.

“He was very annoyed over the way he was treated in the hotel. He became very animated.”

Judge Mary Larkin said the defendant’s reaction was inexcusable and she commented that his reactions was “not a normal response”.

Noting his guilty plea and his previous good record, she imposed fines totalling €450.