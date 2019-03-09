Householders in the dock at Limerick court over TV licences

MORE than 20 householders were fined during a single sitting of Limerick District Court for not having TV licences last year.

Each of the prosecutions, which related to addresses in the city, were initiated following inspections which were carried out on various dates during June and July 2018.

In each case an An Post inspector gave evidence of calling to the property and speaking with the occupier.

Judge Marian O’Leary was also told if a TV licence has been taken out in the meantime and what the loss to the State was.

In cases where a licence has not been taken out, the defendant was fined €200 and ordered to pay €90 towards the costs of An Post.

A number of woman who attended court gave evidence that they could not afford a TV licence but are paying for stamps.

They were given additional time take out a TV licence before the matter is finalised.

A handful of cases were struck out after Judge O’Leary was informed that a TV licence had been taken out since the inspection was carried out and that the total loss the State was less than €50.