An Bord Pleanala opens talks on €30m Limerick housing project

AN Bord Pleanala has opened talks with the developer behind a huge €30m housing project at Punch’s Cross in Limerick.

Cloncaragh Investments is seeking fast-track planning permission from the national planning authority for its plan, which will transform a derelict site opposite the old Dan Ryan’s garage on the edge of the city.

Over 320 student rooms are planned, plus 32 apartments, something Mayor James Collins says there is a “huge need” for in that part of Limerick.

Representatives of the developer have held meetings with An Bord Pleanala on the project in Dublin which, due to the fact more than 100 units are planned, will be fast-tracked through the decision-making process in order to help tackle the country’s housing crisis.

Towering over seven stories, the plans show a total of 324 students housed in a cluster, while there will be 10 one-bed apartments, 20 two-bed apartments and two three-bed apartments.

The development will cover an area over 11,000 square metres, at a site which has lain idle for well over a decade. It will include two small commercial units, which could either be a gym or a laundrette, the application indicates.

Mayor Collins said: “It’s a site which has been derelict for some time. Everyone wants to see it developed, but we want to see a bit of balance. Obviously there is a huge need for residential accommodation in Limerick and that immediate area, particularly student accommodation. But we also want to make sure there is balance for existing residents in the vicinity. We must make sure it’s developed in the right way.”

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanala confirmed the applicant has been through a pre-application consultation with themselves and Limerick council planners.

They have been offered advice on what will help expedite the application as quickly as possible.

The project has been designated as being a ‘Strategic Housing Development’.