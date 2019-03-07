Shannon Group staff make €47,400 donation to Mid-West charities

STAFF at the Shannon Group have awarded nearly €50,000 to charities which support children across the Mid-West.

Share a Dream, which is based in Plassey and Clare Crusaders, based in Ennis have shared in the boost of €47,400.

The donation is the fruit of a number of events organised by staff from the Shannon Group stable of companies.

Among these were the final runway run, cake sales, and the annual Santa Flights which see thousands of children get free flighrs over a two day period each Christmas.

Shannon Group chief executive Matthew Thomas said: “Our designated charity programme requires huge commitment from our employees. Each year they go above and beyond to fundraise, dragging themselves out in the cold and rain to participate in, and run, events that have taken place from early morning to late at night.”

This year, the hundreds of staff have turned their attention to helping two lifesaving charities, the Irish Cancer Society and Limerick Suicide Watch.​

“Every euro raised comes from their hard work and I want to thank them all for this.

“The money is going to great causes that really appreciate this effort so this is a really special aspect of what we do at Shannon Group and connects us with special people and charities,” Mr Thomas added.

Shay Kinsella, who founded the Share a Dream Foundation, which exists to give special days out to terminally ill youngsters, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the funds received from Shannon Group this year. As a charity receiving no funds whatsoever from the government or any other source we rely solely on groups like Shannon to ensure our survival.

“These funds will mean we can create many of the dreams come true for seriously ill children on our list this year. A huge thank you to everyone in Shannon Group for their dedication and commitment in raising much needed funds.”