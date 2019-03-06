Signs are looking good for Kemp with European HQ in Limerick

LIMERICK has offered Kemp “so much” since it opened its European headquarters in Plassey.

That’s according to the firm’s managing director Marguerite Leen, who has overseen a transformation at Kemp which culminated in a rebrand at its local facility - the company being formerly known as Kemp Technologies.

Headquartered in New York, the high-tech company exists to provide ‘invisible’ technology ensuring various applications run smoothly.

Ms Leen said: “What our products do is support the availability of applications. They ensure traffic to and from applications run smoothly, so you don’t experience downtime. It’s a fundamental technology in terms of network infrastructure, but it’s probably not a very well known one.”

Since being founded in the year 2000, Kemp has changed with the times.

Back then, it was all about physical servers.

“But, says Marguerite, “the world has moved onto cloud-based infrastructure, virtual infrastructure, and our products have moved along with that.”

This is part of the rebrand which she has steered.

Currently, Kemp employs 200 people globally – with 70 here in Limerick.

But Ms Leen says they are always on the look out for more.

“We have four openings currently. We are looking for technologists, we are looking for marketeers. The better we can showcase these roles, the more we can successfully adapt, the more valuable hires we can get,” she added.

Ms Leen, from Thurles, has been based in Limerick since 2003 – and has seen the city improve beyond recognition in that time.

“It’s a super place,” she said, “It’s the community in Limerick which has contributed so much to Kemp’s success.

“We got so much support from the agencies – we are plugged into the network of other FDI firms. We have gotten to know other service providers and been given access to the colleges.”

Kemp has welcomed colleagues to Limerick from further afield, such is the attraction of living in the city, the managing director added.

“We have had employees move to Limerick and the quality of life they have experienced here far surpasses what they’ve had in other cities. There is so much in the hinterland in terms of facilities and things to do,” she explained.

- This article was included as part of a 36 page supplement called Limerick On The Up, highlighting Limerick’s resurgence. It is available as an e-paper here.