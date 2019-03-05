New ‘wellbeing’ post-grad for Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College

MARY Immaculate College in Limerick has announced the launch of a new postgraduate programme, set to commence in September 2019.

With increasing awareness about the role of wellbeing in education, the M Ed in Leadership of Wellbeing in Education looks at the concept as key component of policy and discourse.

“MIC is delighted to be introducing the M Ed in Leadership of Wellbeing in Education at a time when wellbeing is gaining increased recognition in education,” said head of the MIC Department of Learning, Society, and Religious Education Dr Carol O’Sullivan.

“Effective leadership is key to successful wellbeing initiatives in schools and the wider community and we hope that this programme will empower participants to be leaders and advocates of wellbeing promotion and implementation in schools.”

“It will demonstrate ways in which wellbeing can be promoted across the curriculum, recognising the impact of the hidden curriculum and the role of the many key stakeholders in education.”

According to Dr O’Sullivan, the promotion of teacher wellbeing will be a significant aspect of the programme.

Students taking part in the course will also conduct high level research in relation to wellbeing in education, providing themselves with a strong evidence base for future initiatives.

The two-year part-time programme will be delivered in a blending learning format, as well as online classes.

The course is open to teachers, school and community leaders, members of boards of management, educators and trainers and all with an interest in the promotion of wellbeing in education.

For further details go to www.mic.ie.