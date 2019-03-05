Limerick election candidate calls for cycle lanes to bridge the gap for kids

NORTHSIDE Labour election candidate Anne Cronin has called for an inbound and outbound cycle lane on the Shannon Bridge.

It comes as the ‘Limerick School Cycle Bus’ scheme takes off.

A concept formulated in Galway, the scheme allows parents and children cycle to school together on the road. A route is identified and they all cycle together keeping pace with the youngest member on the bus.

To date, the group report back that motorists have been largely respectful and allow the group space to cross the city safely.

However, Ms Cronin, whose children Bobby, 10 and Zoe, ​7, take part in the scheme, has called for changes at the city’s newest bridge.

She said: “I have been scooting and walking to school with my children for the past number of years and as they get older they want to cycle their bikes through the city. However, this is a daunting task due to the lack of cycle lanes and appropriate cycle infrastructure in our city.”

The new cycle bus initiative will assist in a number of ways, Ms Cronin added saying it allows school kids to start the day healthily, while getting some exercise on the way to school.

She also pointed out it will cut the number of cars entering the city centre every day.