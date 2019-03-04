Man arrested after stabbing of garda in County Limerick
A MAN is being questioned at Henry Street garda station after an on-duty garda was stabbed in County Limerick on Sunday.
Gardai are investigating an incident in which a male officer was stabbed in Bruach na Sionna, Castleconnell on Sunday at 9pm.
A spokesperson said a garda received a stab wound to the hand, and was brought to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.
A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
It is understood that the garda is “doing well”.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on