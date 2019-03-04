Man arrested after stabbing of garda in County Limerick

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

A MAN is being questioned at Henry Street garda station after an on-duty garda was stabbed in County Limerick on Sunday. 

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a male officer was stabbed in Bruach na Sionna, Castleconnell on Sunday at 9pm. 

A spokesperson said a garda received a stab wound to the hand, and was brought to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries. 

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is understood that the garda is “doing well”.