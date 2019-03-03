Limerick Fire Service issues warning to road users after new 'Status Yellow' snow-ice warning

ROAD users have been warned that roads may be “treacherous” between Sunday night and Monday morning, following hours of heavy snowfall across Limerick.

Met Eireann has updated its “Status Yellow”, stating that it will be “cold countrywide overnight, with widespread frost, icy stretches and some lying snow. Some wintry showers, mainly in western areas”.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service said on social media:

“Met Éireann have issued a status yellow snow/ice warning covering the entire country up to 08:00 tomorrow morning. Untreated roads and areas that may have lying snow tonight will be particularly treacherous tomorrow morning. Allow extra time for travel in the morning and drive to the conditions.”

Heavy snowfall began at around 12.30pm this Sunday, intensifying in the South-East of Limerick, particularly in the Ballyhoura region.