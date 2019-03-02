Spring Breaks in Limerick: Raise your glass to a rich variety of pubs

While Limerick’s reputation as a sporting mad city and county precedes it, one light we are guilty of sometimes hiding under a bushel is our great nightlife - particularly our fabulous range of pubs.

The city, of course, offers a wealth of choice for any visitor and great options for any night out of the week - be it a cheeky Tuesday or a full-on Friday.

If you’re more drawn to the glamorous joints, then a trip to Limerick’s newest venue, Maggie Choos on O’Connell Street, is a must.

Opened as recently as last November it has been beautifully designed and lovingly appointed. A great place to glam up and get a cocktail. Its equally stylish sister bar, 101, sits next door offering another sumptuous space.

House Limerick on the quays also draws a stylish crowd, while further down the docks sits Dolan’s, one of Ireland’s premier music venues.

One of the city’s best spots for a trad session, it also dominates the pop and rock scene in Limerick bringing in countless top acts.

Pharmacia on Sarsfield Street is another venue alive with brilliant music nights.

For those more into their traditional bars, Limerick City Centre boasts a number of great pubs.

Tom Collins on Cecil Street is a big favourite as is The White House on O’Connell Street. You won’t go far without hitting a Flannery’s either - there are four - while Mother Macs and The Wickham Tap are great spots for those that love their ales.

For those venturing out into the county there are some great pubs to check out as well.

Follow the names of Collins and Chawke, (including Aunty Lena’s) in Adare and you won’t go far wrong.

You certainly won’t miss Clancy's bar and restaurant during a drive or amble through Bruff. A giant mural of John Hayes adorns the outside and a warm welcome is guaranteed within. Known for its steak, you won’t be hungry or thirsty leaving Clancy’s.

Pa McGrath’s in Boher does a roaring lunch trade for locals and travellers on the N24. It even found favour with former US Secretary of State John Kerry who popped in for a bite to eat in 2016. John and all its customers enjoy the traditional old-time feel of the thatched pub.

At Limerick’s western tip of the Wild Atlantic Way sits the lovely village of Glin, which periodically finds itself in the news over the celebrity visitors to its castle, which is owned by the family of film star Dominic West.

None other than Taylor Swift was a recent visitor, but whoever goes there always pays a visit to O’Shaughnessy’s at the top of the main street. Known locally as The Captain’s, its interior is a glorious throwback to the past, in the best, most unaffected way. The welcome and the stout are just as good.

DON'T MISS THIS

Milk Market: Limerick’s unmissable attraction on Saturday mornings. Fabulous food and an unrivalled atmosphere

Thomond Park: Home of top class rugby, including Pro14 and European Champions Cup

Marquee at Dolan’s: Limerick’s premier venue has a number of big gigs in the coming months

Gaelic Grounds: All-Ireland champions will play league and championship hurling here in the coming weeks

Mungret Park: A superb new amenity in the western suburbs with walks and playground

Foynes Flying Boat Museum: One of the county’s tourism crown jewels celebrating our aviation history

Lime Tree Theatre: Fantastic cultural space that hosts big local and touring productions

Adare Manor: Afternoon tea at the mooted Ryder Cup venue is a delightful treat

City centre shopping: Limerick has an eclectic range of boutiques and department stores

Kidstown: Two expansive play centres for the young ones to run free, in Corbally and Ballysimon

The East Room: Fine dining in stunning setting of the White House on University of Limerick’s deservedly renowned campus

- This article was included in the Spring Breaks 2019 supplement, featuring some great ideas for that special break across the country. It is available as an e-paper here.