Spring Breaks in Limerick: Immerse yourself in rich history of Shannonside

IF you are coming for a weekend break to Limerick, and aside from shopping, eating and relaxing, do remember there are many superb historical sites that are well worth a visit.

Nestling on the banks of the Shannon, Limerick is a perfect location if you want to explore both Kerry and Clare with the bonus of coming back to a city every night which has plenty to offer from every perspective.

Limerick has a wealth of historical buildings and artefacts and no better place to start than King John’s Castle. Shannon Heritage which runs the 13th century castle has, in recent years, made stunning changes to the visitor experience. At the castle you have a state-of-the-art interpretive activities and exhibitions with 21st century touch screen technology and 3D models so that tourists and visitors can interact as they learn about the tales of the famous siege of Limerick.

Nearby there is a number of fascinating historical treasures. A very short walk away is St Mary’s Cathedral, now an Anglican (Church of Ireland) place of worship, which is a fascinating building, over 850 years old, which welcomes visitors.

The Cathedral is one of the oldest buildings in Limerick and is part of the medieval quarter. It was originally the Royal Palace for the Kings of Thomond. You won’t be disappointed as the minute you enter, you will be brought back in time.

Housing much of our historical treasures - up to 60,000 of them in fact - is the Limerick Museum on Henry Street, the oldest local authority museum in the state.

Also nearby, actually sitting right on the banks of the Shannon and next to Thomond Bridge on Clancy Strand is one of Limerick’s most famous landmarks. The Treaty Stone commemorates the Treaty of Limerick signed in 1691.

The stone is situated on Clancy Strand, beside the river Shannon and opposite King John’s Castle.

Opposite is another famous religious landmark, St Munchin’s Church. While there, ask the locals to explain the curse of St Munchin to you. If you want you can then just walk the beautiful boardwalk along Clancy strand admiring the river as you make your way back into the city centre.

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park is just a 10 minute drive from the city and well worth a visit. And, if you have time and have a car, there are other magnificent historical sites in Adare, one of Ireland’s most beautiful villages; nearby Askeaton, the county capital Newcastle West and on the east side of the county, Kilmallock and Lough Gur.

TOP 10 SIGHTS TO SEE

1: Limerick is replete with historical attractions, not least King John’s Castle

2: The Hunt Museum on Patrick Street in the city is home to one of the quirkiest collections in the country

3: Curraghchase Forest Park is a wonderful place to wander through nature for a few hours

4: Askeaton in the west and Kilmallock in the east are two examples of Limerick’s superb medieval heritage

5: The gorgeous Clare Glens riverside walk near Murroe forms part of the boundary with Tipperary

6: Adare is a premier tourism attraction, a beautiful village, re-energised by the refurbished Adare Manor golf resort

7: The Ballyhoura bike trails offer some of the best off-road trail action in the country for the adventurous minded

8: Lough Gur, near Bruff, is not only lovely but a site of historical importance, as is the Grange Stone Circle

9: The Knights Walk in Glin winds uphill around the village’s castle offering wonderful estuary vistas

10: Newcastle West, the county town, boasts the superbly refurbished Desmond Castle, among other attractions

- This article was included in the Spring Breaks 2019 supplement, featuring some great ideas for that special break across the country. It is available as an e-paper here.