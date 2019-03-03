Limerick hurlers’ support helps raise over €30k in second memorial event for Evan

MONIES raised by a couple who lost their beautiful two-year-old boy to cancer have funded a second play specialist for the hospital ward where he was cared for.

Evan Jones, from Newport, passed away in February, 2017. But his memory lives on in the annual Evan Jones 5km run and walk every Halloween.

Funds collected in 2017 - an incredible €33,000 - have helped make life that little bit easier for children in St John’s Oncology Ward in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Evan’s dad, Paddy, said it was spent on hiring a second play specialist. He says he and his wife, Marisa, are delighted as it is an “invaluable service”.

“It brings a bit of fun and normality to the day to day lives up there. We want people to know, thanks to their generosity, where the money has gone. A child could be going to have a procedure, they come in and help them process it through play.

“It can be as simple as the parents might need an hour to go get a bite to eat. They will come in and play with the child in the room and you can go get a bite to eat or go for a walk to clear your head or whatever it might be. It’s very simple stuff but it’s invaluable to you at the time,” said Paddy.

A further €31,000 was collected from last year’s Evan Jones memorial event. As well as the walk and run there is fancy dress party and raffle. They divided the €31,000 between St John’s ward and Bumbleance. Paddy and Marisa and their son Ben, aged 2, went to Crumlin to hand over the cheque.

“As strange as it might seem it is a place where we have a lot of memories and some of them are quite good. We spent a lot of time there with Evan. Even though he was quite ill a lot of the time he looked quite well and he felt quite well. We have a lot of lovely memories of the place. I could understand how some of the families never want to set foot inside the door of the place again.

“The medical team who looked after him did everything they possibly could. They are amazing people. We had a good relationship with them and it was good to see them again. For that time that you are there, they almost become like family to you because you are with them everyday. You’re entrusting them to look after your child so to see them again was nice and to give something back was lovely again,” said Paddy.

They chose to split it with Bumbleance as Paddy says he can’t describe how helpful they were.

“Bumbleance were very good to us towards the end when unfortunately Evan was quite ill. They were able to bring him up and down to Crumlin while he was on treatment and quite sick. It’s a great service for families. There is lots of entertainment for children in the ambulance. It takes that worry out when you are transporting someone who is quite sick.

“And even down to the day we were bringing him home, to spend his last few days at home, they brought him home for us. That was so helpful for us because you can’t even think about driving. They call it their angel trips. I can’t describe to you how helpful it was,” said Paddy, who thanked everybody who supported last year’s event including Shane Dowling, Darragh O’Donovan and Barry Murphy who brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup over the Tipperary border.

They also gave a signed Limerick jersey. While it’s early days, Paddy and Marisa are planning to run the third Evan Jones memorial run and walk this Halloween.