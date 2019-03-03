County Limerick library event to celebrate International Women’s Day

FOR over a century, International Women’s Day, March 8, has been marked throughout the world as a day on which women’s struggles for equality and economic justice have been marked and their achievements celebrated.

This year also marks a milestone in that struggle, when Countess Constance Markievicz made history, becoming the first woman to become a government minister in this country.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on Friday, March 8, Newcastle West library has put together an evening of words and song, to inspire and to gladden the heart.

The line-up for the evening includes Anne Phelan from Castlemahon who has, over many years, delighted and astounded audiences with her violin playing. Anne, who is a member of the National Concert Orchestra will draw on her extensive repertoire of classical, popular and traditional airs throughout the evening.

Also adding to the musical delight of the evening will be the Desmond School of Music Adult Choir under the direction of Jamie Herlihy.

The spoken word is always powerful and has played a huge role in the struggle for equality and justice around the world.

But words also speak to the heart and to everyday things and for this International Women’s Day, three poets will take part.

Jo Slade is well known to Newcastle West audiences. An artist as well as a poet, she lives in Limerick and is a previous winner of the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award. Jo will read from her own work and will also choose inspiring work by other writers.

Joining her will be fellow poet Eileen Sheehan, a Kerry woman who is no stranger to West Limerick audiences. For many years, Eileen visited local schools as part of Eigse Michael Hartnett and was also writer in residence with the Limerick Arts Office. She also ran a very successful Open Mic poetry session in Newcastle West library.

Shirley O’Regan, a local woman who brought out her first collection of poetry last year, will also take part in the evening.

The celebrations begin at 7.30 with a ‘Wine and Roses’ reception and the entertainment will begin at 8pm.

Admission is free and is open to all, both women and men.

Meanwhile, at the Glórach theatre in Abbeyfeale, a musical quartet will perform Iconic Songs, Iconic Women. Headed up by Susan Browne the group includes Kevin McCarthy, Danny Sheahan and Catherine Horgan and will include songs from some of the world’s best loved singers. It takes place at 8pm on Friday, March 8 and booking is advised.

Meanwhile, West Limerick Resources is offering a very different kind of celebration: a free Home DIY and Basic Car Maintenance for Women. It promises to be a fun and interactive way for women to broaden their knowledge and acquire new confidence. It will take place on Thursday, March 7 in Castlemahon Resource Centre. Book your place on 087-9042477 or 087-7669952.