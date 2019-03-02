Limerick charities groups benefit from Analog company programme

CHARITIES across Limerick have received much needed donations from Analog Devices.

The Raheen based company has made financial contributions to the community, voluntary and chariable groups as part of its community awards and charitable donations programme.

It was staff at the Raheen firm who were given the opportunity to have their say on which groups should benefit.

A total of 40 groups have received donations, with workers in Limerick and Analog’s sister plant in Cork making recommendations.

Among the Limerick charities to benefit were the Blue Box Creative Learning Centre in Roxboro, Corbally,United, Feohanagh

/Castlemahon GAA, which have All-Ireland champion Seamus Flanagan in their ranks, and Geraldines AFC, who were given a mayoral reception a fortnight ago.

Limerick Animal Welfare also received a donation, as did the local autism group and the city’s gospel choir.

Presenting the cheques at a special reception for all benefactors, Leo McHugh of Analog Devices said: “Each of the organisations we support through our community awards and charitable donations programme are also tackling complex, important and impactful challenges; whether it’s providing care and comfort, alleviating distress or providing education and training. We are delighted to be in a position to give back and support them in their endeavours.”

Analog’s community relations team were tasked with reviewing the 200-plus submissions and allocated contributions across four category types: platinum (one award), gold (four awards), silver (five awards) and bronze (30 awards).

As a long-standing charity partner of Analog, Milford Hospice received the top platinum donation.

Gold and Silver donations were made to nine registered charities including tghe Limerick branch of Acquired Brain Injury, Share a Dream Foundation, St Gabriel’s School and Centre, Blood Bike Mid-West, Dochas Hope for People with Autism, ISPCC, St Vincent de Paul and the Children’s Grief Centre, based at the South Circular Road.

Denis Doyle, Analog’s vice-president and general manager in manufacturing said: “It’s important that employees have their say on how we distribute our charitable donations. For most of the charity and community organisations chosen, our employees and their families either rely on them or support them through volunteering and fundraising. The gratifying letters we receive and the feedback from our employees is heartening as we know that the donations can be life changing for many people.”

Analog Devices is one of Limerick’s top employers with over 1,100 people on its books in Raheen.