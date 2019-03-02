Nothing to see here: Mobile phone blackspots in Limerick are mapped out

MORE than half of the known mobile phone blackspots in Limerick are located in rural parts of west Limerick, it can be revealed.

Following a request from the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce, Limerick City and County Council conducted a detailed survey last year which identified 36 blackspots across the city and county.

While a small number of the mobile phone blackspots are located in the general environs of the city, the majority are located in rural areas with low populations.

A map of the identified blackspots was submitted to the Taskforce in the middle of last year and its contents will feed into its continuing work.

In a report published last week, Minister of State Seán Canney said a huge amount of progress was made by a wide range of organisations during 2018 and that more progress will be made this year.

The map of blackspots, which was released to this newspaper under Freedom of Information, shows mobile blackspots were identified at several locations in west Limerick including areas of Newcastle West, Rathkeale, Ardagh, Athea, Ballyhahill, Dromcollogher, Broadford, Mountcollins, Tournafulla and Glin.

Blackspots in east Limerick were identified in Doon, Caherconllish, on the Kilmallock to Bruff road, Lough Gur, Cappamore, Bruree and Kilteely.

Dr Mihai Bilauca, head of digital strategy with the local authority, says the map is “only indicative” and refers to a specific moment in time during 2018 and will need to be updated.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said it wants to get as clear a picture as possible as to the extent of blackspots.

While further surveys will be carried out, members of the public are being asked to email broadband@limerick.ie with GPS co-ordinates or locations where there is patchy/ non-existent coverage.

Separately, an outdoor mobile coverage map published, this week, by the communications regulator shows there are several areas of County Limerick which do not have 4G coverage.

According to Comreg, each of the three main networks (Vodafone, Eir and Three) have ‘very good’ coverage in the city; in most towns and villages and in areas which are located along primary routes.

However, in areas such as Rearcross and along the Limerick/Kerry border users have no 4G service or a very poor service which cannot be relied upon.

According to the map, there are also significant issues with mobile data coverage around Galbally / Ballyanders and around Dromcollogher / Broadford.