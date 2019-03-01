Shannon Group hails Ei Electronics on outstanding record of 55 years manufacturing

THE Shannon Group has recognised the contribution of EI Electronics, which is marking its 55th anniversary in the area.

More than 700 people work at the firm, which manufactures fire and carbon monoxide detection products for the residential market. It is the Shannon Free Zone’s largest employer.

It’s also celebrating another anniversary – 30 years since becoming a fully fledged Irish firm after a management buyout under the direction of its chief executive Mick Guinee.

Shannon Commercial Properties managing director Ray O’Driscoll has hailed the company’s success and impact, describing it as one of the region’s “great success stories”.

“While Ei Electronics started out life under GE, we see this as a fantastic home-grown success. 30 years-ago, its CEO Mike Guinee seized an opportunity to lead a management buyout of the business from GE and it has become one of the most important employers in Shannon and the wider region since.

“Mike and his team initially set a goal of maintaining manufacturing jobs in Shannon and thirty years later it is clear that this goal has, through the hard work and commitment of everyone at Ei Electronics, been achieved. They are celebrating an anniversary on the double and I have no doubt but we will see the growth trajectory of this company continue into the future.”

Presenting Ei Electronics CEO Mike Guinee with a commemorative sculpture by Irish artist Liam Butler, Shannon Group Chairman, Rose Hynes, applauded the company’s commitment to the region.

“Ei Electronics is an integral part of the manufacturing industry here in Shannon. Under the vision and stewardship of Mike and its management team, it has become a key global player in this market. I wish Mike and everyone here the very best and I want to thank them for their contribution to Shannon and this region.

“EI Electronics is an acknowledged market leader and is one of Ireland’s largest indigenous electronic companies. The Company has achieved continuous growth through the development of a stream of innovative new products manufactured on state of the art process technology and delivered to the highest customer service standards. This is very impressive by any standard. We in Shannon are all very proud of their achievements.”