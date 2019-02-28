Record number of submissions for Limerick-based Fresh Film Festival

THE Limerick-based Fresh Film Festival, incorporating Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards, has received over 1,700 submissions this year, the highest number of submissions in the festival’s 23-year history.

The Fresh screening panel has now viewed all submissions and has selected films by young filmmakers from Limerick to screen at the Regional Heat in the Belltable Arts Centre on Tuesday, March 5. The regional heats are also taking place all this week in Leinster, Cork, and Limerick, and next week in Galway.

Films shortlisted for the final will be announced at the conclusion of each regional heat and will be screened at Fresh Film Festival 2019 in Limerick from March 25 to 30 and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will be presented on the March 27 and 28 during the Festival.

Now in its 23rd year, Fresh encourages young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films.

The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year. All films submitted are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award (documentary), the Boulder Media Animation Award, the RTE 60 Second Short Film Award and the RTE Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

“Fresh Film Festival is all about encouraging young people to tell their stories through film, so the record number of submissions this year shows we have a nation of young storytellers with something to say and the creative means to say it,” said Fresh Film Festival Director Jayne Foley.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the entries this year: The future of filmmaking in Ireland is bright!”

Other highlights in 2019 include feature screenings and workshops, such as such as the Industry Master Class with the National Youth Film School.

“Fresh is now an international event and we are now seeing films made by young people from Iran, China, USA, Korea and all over Europe. This year we received over 1,700 films made by young people, films that tell stories and reflect the lives of all these different cultures. This is so exciting,” said Jayne.

These screenings are open to the public, but space is very limited, so advance booking through the Fresh Film Festival is essential on 061-319555 or info@freshfilmfestival.net.

The Festival has Junior, Senior and International categories for individual and group projects. Many young people choose to make their films independently, while others work on film projects through their school, youth group or film school. Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors or 10 minutes duration for Juniors. Films submitted are screened at one of the Regional Heats, which take place in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick, while the finalists’ work will be screened during Fresh Film Festival in Limerick.

Fresh Film Festival encourages young people to make films by hosting an annual international film festival for young people, presenting Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards, acting as an advocate for young filmmakers and promoting their work worldwide.

Fresh runs a number of initiatives throughout the year, including a Hothouse programme designed to bring young people of different ages and diverse backgrounds together to share their film experiences and create new collaborative work, as well as distributing Irish films made by young people to festivals all over the world.

Fresh Film Festival is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Limerick City and County Council and RTE Supporting the Arts. Further details are available from www.freshfilmfestival.net.