Energy efficiency grants in Limerick topped €3m in 2018

SENATOR Kieran O’Donnell has revealed Limerick homes secured more than €3m in energy efficiency grants last year.

Hundreds of homes in Limerick benefited from measures designed to help people adapt to a more climate sensitive lifestyle, Mr O’Donnell added.

More than 548 homes​ benefited from a 20% to 30% discount for better energy efficiency in their homes.

Some 160 Limerick homes availed of the Warmer Homes initiative, which is confined to home owners who qualify for the Fuel Scheme. This covers the entire cost for eligible families.

Outside the home, 40 Limerick drivers purchased an electric vehicle and qualified for €5,000 grant, up to €5,000 off VRT and cheaper tolls, Mr O’Donnell added.

Senator O’ Donnell said: “Climate change is the existential challenge of our generation. We must protect our planet. Fine Gael’s guiding principle is that we intend to hand over guardianship and stewardship of our planet to future generations in a much better state than we inherited it. Range anxiety is a problem for Electric Vehicle (EV) drivers, but the government has just awarded a €10m grant to the ESB.”

“As a community we need to think more about choices like these. I am seeking to develop momentum for Climate Action in a plan which is now in preparation,” he said, “Many of our homes have very poor building energy ratings. Big savings in energy, in greenhouse gases and in comfort can be achieved by taking up these schemes.”

“Even though a Home Charger Grant of €600 is available, it was only taken up by 17 people in Limerick last year, this is disappointing which is why we need to get the word out on these progressive initiatives.

“ Furthermore, there are over 250 community energy schemes in operation. These are Government funded SEAI community grants,” the Senator concluded.