Limerick company Roadbridge announces over 100 new jobs with new project

LIMERICK-based civil engineering company Roadbridge has secured the contract for the N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin construction project.

It is now gearing up to begin work on the extensive €150 million development scheme, which is expected to last for a period of two years and will open up in excess of 100 jobs during peak times for the local community and beyond. The company was also recently awarded the contract for the redevelopment of the Alexandra Basin at Dublin Port.

Speaking following the attainment of the N4 contract, Conor Gilligan, Roadbridge MD, said: “After over 50 years in business, it’s a wonderful feeling to see the company grow from strength to strength, with 2019 already shaping up to be one of our best and busiest years yet.

“We were over the moon to secure the North Runway Phase 2 construction project last year and now that we’re throwing ourselves into the N4 contract it’s full steam ahead for the foreseeable future.”

He continued: “While it’s obviously a great coup for us as a Limerick-based company to align ourselves with such prestigious development projects on a national scale, we’re also extremely enthusiastic over the ample employment opportunities that will be created as a result.”

Awarded to Roadbridge by Sligo County Council, the contract involves the realignment of approximately 14.71km of the N4 in Co. Sligo, 13.82km of which consists of a Type 2 Dual Carriageway commencing at the existing N4/N17 roundabout in the townland of Collooney/Toberbride and extending to a roundabout in the townland of Castlebaldwin.

With several fatalities over the last number of years, this stretch of road has earned the reputation as ‘notoriously dangerous’, so this project has been warmly welcomed by motorists.

The scheme will then tie back into the existing N4 to the south of this roundabout with a Standard Single Carriageway alignment measuring approximately 0.89km in length, before its conclusion in Cloghoge Lower Townland.

Roadbridge is also working on Phase 2 of construction at Dublin Airport’s North Runway.

The high-profile project, which is a joint venture by Roadbridge and Spanish infrastructure company FCC Consortium, kicked off in January and will be ongoing for two years.

Roadbridge was also recently awarded the contract for the redevelopment of the Alexandra Basin at Dublin Port. Another joint venture, this project will see the company team up with building, civil and marine engineering contractors L&M Keating as they work to construct a new quay wall and pavement structure at Berth 35.

Works are due to begin in June 2019.