Wedding excitement ahead of bridal exhibition at University of Limerick

THOUSANDS of couples preparing to tie the knot will descend on the University of Limerick Sports Arena on January 12 and 13 for the Mid West Bridal Exhibition.

“We are currently putting the finishing touches to the 18th year of the exhibition,” explained Celia Holman Lee, organiser.

The exhibition has become one of the biggest bridal events in the country and has always been hugely supported by all the businesses involved in the wedding industry in the region and beyond.

It is a two-day extravaganza with everything for the bride and groom, mother of the bride and everything related to the big day.

“We are delighted to announce that Michelle Regazzoli-Stone also known as MRS Makeup will be our special guest on both days. Michelle specialises in bespoke bridal and media make-up artistry and will be sharing her top tips and advice,” said Celia.