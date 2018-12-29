Motoring forward: Limerick firm gives charity a boost

A LIMERICK building firm has donated a van to a charity helping people in need in Kenya.

McMahons Builders, based at the Corcanree Business Park at the Dock Road, is helping Le Cheila Africa motor forward with the donation of the vehicle.​

A non-profit organisation that aims to build healthier lives by enhancing the dignity and quality of life of individuals, families and communities, La Cheila Africa commits time, resources, knowledge and hope to bring quality healthcare, education and development to impoverished families in Kenya.

One of the original founders, Derry Desmond, has worked for McMahons Builders Providers for over 10 years.

He recently decided to relocate to Kenya in order to give direct organisation and assistance to Le Cheìla Africa

“We are tremendously proud of the work already completed by Derry in setting up a medical clinic and have no doubts that the organisation will go from strength to strength. We hope this vehicle will provide opportunities to help the organisation and the communities it serves and we wish Derry every success,” said a spokesperson for the firm’s directors.

For more information on the Le Cheìla Africa charity visit their website www.lecheileafrica.org.