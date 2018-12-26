Deaths in Limerick - December 26, 2018

The death has occurred of Bernie Rattigan (née Thompson) De Valera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick.

Late of Sean Heuston Place. Wife of the late Billy, survived by sons Ciaran and Liam, daughters Niamh, Siobhan and Aileen, grandchildren, greatgrandchild, sister Kitty, brother Seamus, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing Thursday, 27th December, at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street, from 3pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita Mullins (née McCormack) East Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Late of Cornmarket Row. Wife of the late Michael, survived by sons Michael, Patrick and Gerard, daughters Bridget, Christine Ann and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street Friday, 28th December, from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwrads to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Lynch, Milford Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick.

Formerly of Athlunkard Street, and Pennywell Road. Late founding member and manager of St. Marys Parish Credit Union. December 25th 2018 peacefully at Milford Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephew Michael, his wife Mary, grandnephew Daniel, grandniece Fiona, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Thompson’s Thomas Street this Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael Copues, Willow Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Late of Ranks. December 25 2018 peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Albert, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours, carers and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing in Milford Care Centre this Friday from 4:30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to St. Saviour’s (Dominican) Church, Dominic Street, Limerick for Requiem mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.