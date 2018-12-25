WATCH: Fire crews tackle Christmas morning blaze near Limerick border

FIRE crews spent two hours battling a hay barn fire near the Limerick and Kerry border this Christmas morning.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the fire at 8:41 this Christmas morning, after the fire broke out in Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel in County Kerry.

Crews were dispatched from Abbeyfeale Fire Service, to assist with fire services from Castleisland and Tralee.

The crews spent just over two hours bringing the blaze under control.

It is understood that no injuries were reported following the incident.

"Thanks to all crews for their efforts in getting the fire under control quickly," the Abbeyfeale Fire Service said.