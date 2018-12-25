Thousands of Limerick families receive Christmas hampers through Redemptorists appeal

HEAD of the Redemptorist Community in Limerick Fr Seamus Enright revealed at Mass this Christmas Day that the food appeal to help the poor of Limerick had been a great success.

He said that thanks to the generosity of the people of Limerick they were able to distribute 6,000 food hampers to needy families with the help of the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

And at the 12 noon Mass which was packed to capacity, he also revealed that they were able to deliver toys to 3,000 children around Limerick.

Fr Enright also revealed that all the money taken from the crib at the Church at Mount St Alphonsus will go to buy medical kits to help women in the Congo have safe births, as the mortality rate among women giving birth in the Congo was extremely high.

"This money will help save lives by ensuring safe births," he told the congregation which was made up mainly of families and young children who were invited onto the Altar during Mass to sing Happy Birthday to Jesus and tell their stories about what Christmas meant to them.