EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in County Limerick this Christmas Eve.

The car crash occurred at Kilcolman, near Ardagh and Shanagolden, at around 12pm this Monday.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched two of its Foynes units to the scene at 12.56pm.

Cleaning-up operations are now underway. The road is expected to be clear within the next hour.