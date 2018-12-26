Limerick school offers students chance to gain Spanish diploma

COLÁISTE Chiaráin has become the first secondary school in Ireland that is an official examination centre for the prestigious DELE diploma, issued by the Spanish Ministry of Education.

The secondary school in Croom is the only school in the country selected as a centre for the Diploma of Spanish as a Foreign Language.

DELE is the official Spanish diploma; it is internationally recognised and held for life.

It is also the only official diploma recognised by corporations, chambers of commerce, and educational institutes around the world, leading to better salaries abroad.

With Coláiste Chiaráin students currently able to study French, German, Spanish and Italian to Leaving Cert level, students will soon be able to enrol for exams in 2019.

The DELE exam is also open to any secondary school student who wants to obtain the qualification.

For more information on registering for DELE exams, please contact Miss Sara Martinez at dele@cco.ie or by phone at: 061397700.