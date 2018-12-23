WATCH: Go behind the scenes of Limerick’s Glin Castle with Dominic West

FILM and TV star Dominic West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald have taken the world-renowned Architectural Digest on a tour of Glin Castle in County Limerick.

Glin Castle and Gardens has been the ancestral home of Ms Fitzgerald’s family for more than 700 years.

The 15-minute interview includes a full tour of the stately home, with both Mr West and Ms Fitzgerald revealing plenty of anecdotes about the castle’s history.

“Cracked Jack, your ancestor, used to ride his horse up these stairs didn’t he, up to bed,” Mr West jokes with his wife.

“He did. He had a hunting accident and he was a bit touched ever since, and he used to ride his horse up to bed,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

The couple also chats about their hopes to renovate an old horse-yard in the grounds of Glin Castle.

“This is where we would like to renovate and have weddings and accommodation,” Ms Fitzgerald explains.

“With a síbín in there for whiskey drinking,” Mr West adds. “But it would be a shame to lose its quiet magic.”