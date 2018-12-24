Limerick abuse victim Leona to highlight consent with exhibition

CLOTHING worn by rape victims at the time of their attack are to be put on display in Limerick to highlight “insignificance of clothing during rape trials.”

The Not Consent exhibition marks the official launch of Survivor Support Anonymous, a support group based in Limerick, set up by Leona O’Callaghan.

In November, Ms O’Callaghan, a mother-of-three, waived her right to anonymity so that her rapist could be named. “Our message is that clothes do not cause rape, rapists cause rape, and victim blaming is not ok,” Ms O’Callaghan said.

Ms O’Callaghan organised the exhibition along with Ruth Maxwell and Shaneda Daly, who also waived their right to anonymity to identify their attackers.

The three women have all called for legal reforms in the way rape and sexual assault cases are handled in Ireland, with Ms O’Callaghan describing her experience with the legal process as “the most difficult thing I’ve ever done.”

“SSA provides a safe place where those affected by abuse, sexual, physical and domestic, can learn to heal and recover from their trauma through the 12 steps of recovery,” Ms O’Callaghan said. SSA, founded by Ms O

Not Consent takes place January 17 between 1pm to 8pm at the Health Hub on Patrick Street.

Talks, with speakers including Ruth Coppinger, Debbie Cole and Ms O’Callaghan will take place at 6pm.